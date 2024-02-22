A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Cricut Inc (NASDAQ: CRCT)

During the last session, Cricut Inc (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s traded shares were 2.22 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.15. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.98, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.23% or -$0.22. The 52-week high for the CRCT share is $16.51, that puts it down -231.53 from that peak though still a striking 0.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.95. The company’s market capitalization is $1.09B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.62 million shares, and the average trade volume was 737.69K shares over the past three months.

Cricut Inc (CRCT) registered a -4.23% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.23% in intraday trading to $4.98, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.40%, and it has moved by -12.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -43.98%. The short interest in Cricut Inc (NASDAQ:CRCT) is 6.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.36 day(s) to cover.

Cricut Inc (CRCT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cricut Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cricut Inc (CRCT) shares have gone down -46.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -7.14% against 12.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -11.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $249.68 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $192.63 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $280.76 million and $181.23 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -11.10% and then jump by 6.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -63.34%. While earnings are projected to return -11.37% in 2024.

CRCT Dividends

Cricut Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cricut Inc (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s Major holders

Cricut Inc insiders own 12.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 45.76%, with the float percentage being 52.33%. Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 146 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 14.89 million shares (or 28.10% of all shares), a total value of $181.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.07 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 5.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $37.42 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cricut Inc (CRCT) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 1.08 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.74 million, or about 1.40% of the stock, which is worth about $9.07 million.