A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ: WULF), As It Continued To Fall -8.33% In Year-To-Date

During the recent session, TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ:WULF)’s traded shares were 7.24 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.25. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.20, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.92% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the WULF share is $4.04, that puts it down -83.64 from that peak though still a striking 75.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.54. The company’s market capitalization is $530.00M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 24.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 21.23 million shares over the past three months.

TeraWulf Inc (WULF) registered a 0.92% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.92% in intraday trading to $2.20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.57%, and it has moved by 53.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 226.85%. The short interest in TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ:WULF) is 38.95 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.85 day(s) to cover.

TeraWulf Inc (WULF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that TeraWulf Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. TeraWulf Inc (WULF) shares have gone up 17.65% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 61.54% against 10.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 84.20% this quarter and then jump 93.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 362.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $23.56 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $33.08 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $9.57 million and $11.53 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 146.30% and then jump by 186.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -49.73%. While earnings are projected to return 55.77% in 2024.

WULF Dividends

TeraWulf Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ:WULF)’s Major holders

TeraWulf Inc insiders own 40.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 27.15%, with the float percentage being 45.87%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 153 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.83 million shares (or 3.81% of all shares), a total value of $15.46 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.12 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 2.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $8.97 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TeraWulf Inc (WULF) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.94 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.62 million, or about 0.70% of the stock, which is worth about $2.84 million.