Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In today’s recent session, 3.5 million shares of the Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) have been traded, and its beta is 0.86. Most recently the company’s share price was $211.04, and it changed around -$38.0 or -15.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $31.30B. ZS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $259.61, offering almost -23.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $84.93, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 59.76% since then. We note from Zscaler Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.11 million.

Zscaler Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 1.56. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended ZS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Zscaler Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter.

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) trade information

Instantly ZS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -15.26% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -4.75% year-to-date, but still down -13.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) is -12.38% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.05 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $223.38, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 5.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZS is forecast to be at a low of $105 and a high of $415.

Zscaler Inc (ZS) estimates and forecasts

Zscaler Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 47.80 percent over the past six months and at a 37.99% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 22.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 56.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 22.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 29.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 36 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $506.73 million in revenue for the current quarter. 36 analysts expect Zscaler Inc to make $530.48 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -17.41%. Zscaler Inc earnings are expected to increase by 39.57% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 37.10% per year for the next five years.

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 40.61% of Zscaler Inc shares, and 50.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.60%. Zscaler Inc stock is held by 1,073 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 5.78% of the shares, which is about 8.51 million shares worth $1.24 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.13% or 6.08 million shares worth $889.36 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.73 million shares worth $399.67 million, making up 1.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF held roughly 2.46 million shares worth around $383.79 million, which represents about 1.67% of the total shares outstanding.