Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZNTL)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 1.39 million shares of the Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZNTL) were traded, and its beta was 1.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.82, and it changed around $0.85 or 6.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $978.04M. ZNTL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.46, offering almost -127.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.82% since then. We note from Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 787.83K.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZNTL) trade information

Instantly ZNTL has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -8.78% year-to-date, but still up 20.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZNTL) is 7.21% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 19.95 day(s).