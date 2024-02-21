You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For The9 Limited ADR (NASDAQ: NCTY).

In today’s recent session, 0.95 million shares of the The9 Limited ADR (NASDAQ:NCTY) have been traded, and its beta is 1.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.50, and it changed around -$0.82 or -12.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.27M. NCTY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.70, offering almost -167.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.33, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 39.45% since then. We note from The9 Limited ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 39250.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 69.05K.

The9 Limited ADR (NASDAQ:NCTY) trade information

Instantly NCTY has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -12.97% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -26.57% year-to-date, but still down -7.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, The9 Limited ADR (NASDAQ:NCTY) is 1.10% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 49490.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.73 day(s).