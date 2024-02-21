You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ: ADAP).

In the last trading session, 1.09 million shares of the Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ADAP) were traded, and its beta was 2.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.26, and it changed around $0.06 or 5.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $285.93M. ADAP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.85, offering almost -46.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.67% since then. We note from Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.34 million.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ADAP) trade information

Instantly ADAP has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 58.89% year-to-date, but still up 4.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ADAP) is 79.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.58 day(s).