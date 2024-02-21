XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE: XPEV) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In today’s recent session, 3.74 million shares of the XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV) have been traded, and its beta is 2.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.11, and it changed around $0.11 or 1.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.97B. XPEV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.62, offering almost -159.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.51, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.56% since then. We note from XPeng Inc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.63 million.

XPeng Inc ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, based on a mean score of 2.38. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended XPEV as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 4 rated it as Underweight. XPeng Inc ADR is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.45 for the current quarter.

XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV) trade information

Instantly XPEV has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.28% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -37.53% year-to-date, but still up 6.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV) is -2.41% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 47.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.62 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.7, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 68.26% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XPEV is forecast to be at a low of $4.2 and a high of $72.

XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV) estimates and forecasts

XPeng Inc ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -44.52 percent over the past six months and at a -19.58% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -15.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -2.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.86 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect XPeng Inc ADR to make $1.89 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $733.4 million and $564.72 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 154.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 234.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -41.23%. XPeng Inc ADR earnings are expected to increase by 9.03% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -5.74% per year for the next five years.

XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.18% of XPeng Inc ADR shares, and 15.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.38%. XPeng Inc ADR stock is held by 274 institutions, with Jane Street Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.90% of the shares, which is about 13.16 million shares worth $176.61 million.

Primecap Management Company, with 1.74% or 12.06 million shares worth $161.8 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 6.97 million shares worth $93.48 million, making up 1.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund held roughly 2.94 million shares worth around $61.51 million, which represents about 0.42% of the total shares outstanding.