Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: XERS): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 1.76 million shares of the Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) were traded, and its beta was 1.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.16, and it changed around -$0.06 or -1.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $436.46M. XERS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.26, offering almost -3.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.24% since then. We note from Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.04 million.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) trade information

Instantly XERS has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.86% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 34.47% year-to-date, but still up 7.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) is 31.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.47 day(s).