Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: XERS): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 1.76 million shares of the Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) were traded, and its beta was 1.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.16, and it changed around -$0.06 or -1.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $436.46M. XERS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.26, offering almost -3.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.24% since then. We note from Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.04 million.
Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) trade information
Instantly XERS has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.86% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 34.47% year-to-date, but still up 7.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) is 31.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.47 day(s).
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) estimates and forecasts
Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 32.22 percent over the past six months and at a 38.24% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 47.50%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $43.55 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc to make $43.07 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $33.14 million and $33.2 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 31.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 29.70%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.56%.
XERS Dividends
Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 06.
Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:XERS)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.60% of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc shares, and 45.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 46.31%. Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc stock is held by 152 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.76% of the shares, which is about 9.33 million shares worth $24.46 million.
Vanguard Group Inc, with 5.03% or 6.95 million shares worth $18.21 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 4.11 million shares worth $10.76 million, making up 2.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 3.04 million shares worth around $6.91 million, which represents about 2.20% of the total shares outstanding.