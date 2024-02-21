X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XFOR): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 1.81 million shares of the X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) were traded, and its beta was 0.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.89, and it changed around -$0.03 or -2.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $149.17M. XFOR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.58, offering almost -189.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.96% since then. We note from X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.05 million.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) trade information

Instantly XFOR has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 6.34% year-to-date, but still down -12.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) is 18.67% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.7 day(s).