WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE: WOW): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 1.76 million shares of the WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) were traded, and its beta was 1.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.20, and it changed around $0.66 or 18.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $351.25M. WOW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.45, offering almost -196.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.1% since then. We note from WideOpenWest Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 536.16K.

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) trade information

Instantly WOW has showed a green trend with a performance of 18.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 3.70% year-to-date, but still up 15.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) is 22.81% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.47 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.83 day(s).