Why Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2024

In today’s recent session, 2.9 million shares of the Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.72, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.14B. SIRI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.95, offering almost -68.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.32, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 29.66% since then. We note from Sirius XM Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.06 million.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3.15. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended SIRI as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sirius XM Holdings Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) trade information

Instantly SIRI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.21% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -13.71% year-to-date, but still down -1.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) is -12.92% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 166.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.29 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.19, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SIRI is forecast to be at a low of $4.4 and a high of $10.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) estimates and forecasts

Sirius XM Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 7.27 percent over the past six months and at a -6.25% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 16.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -12.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -1.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.13 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc to make $2.2 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.66%. Sirius XM Holdings Inc earnings are expected to increase by -7.05% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 7.00% per year for the next five years.

SIRI Dividends

Sirius XM Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 29. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.15 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.10. It is important to note, however, that the 2.15% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 84.87% of Sirius XM Holdings Inc shares, and 11.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.02%. Sirius XM Holdings Inc stock is held by 848 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.60% of the shares, which is about 61.3 million shares worth $277.68 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.28% or 49.27 million shares worth $223.18 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Pacer U.S. Cash Cows 100 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 65.56 million shares worth $288.46 million, making up 1.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Pacer U.S. Cash Cows 100 ETF held roughly 25.51 million shares worth around $130.1 million, which represents about 0.66% of the total shares outstanding.