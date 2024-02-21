Why Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2024

In today’s recent session, 2.02 million shares of the Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) have been traded, and its beta is 1.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $67.20, and it changed around -$0.05 or -0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.57B. ROKU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $108.84, offering almost -61.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $51.62, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 23.18% since then. We note from Roku Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.53 million.

Roku Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.61. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended ROKU as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Roku Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.62 for the current quarter.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) trade information

Instantly ROKU has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.07% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -26.69% year-to-date, but still down -25.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) is -24.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.11 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $134.66, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 50.1% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ROKU is forecast to be at a low of $30 and a high of $410.

Roku Inc (ROKU) estimates and forecasts

Roku Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.06 percent over the past six months and at a 54.69% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 55.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 36.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 25 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $851.54 million in revenue for the current quarter. 25 analysts expect Roku Inc to make $937.73 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $708.49 million and $773.43 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 20.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -126.17%. Roku Inc earnings are expected to increase by 61.49% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 43.00% per year for the next five years.

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.56% of Roku Inc shares, and 84.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.41%. Roku Inc stock is held by 791 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 9.40% of the shares, which is about 11.85 million shares worth $789.24 million.

FMR, LLC, with 8.66% or 10.92 million shares worth $727.14 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 7.01 million shares worth $466.74 million, making up 5.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund held roughly 5.03 million shares worth around $334.65 million, which represents about 3.98% of the total shares outstanding.