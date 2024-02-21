Why Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLPX) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2024

In the last trading session, 1.3 million shares of the Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) were traded, and its beta was 2.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.13, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.39B. OLPX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.81, offering almost -172.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.62% since then. We note from Olaplex Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.02 million.

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) trade information

Instantly OLPX has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -16.14% year-to-date, but still down -1.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) is -3.18% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.86 day(s).