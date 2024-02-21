Why Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2024

In today’s recent session, 5.0 million shares of the Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) have been traded, and its beta is 0.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $398.82, and it changed around -$3.97 or -0.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2963.41B. MSFT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $420.82, offering almost -5.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $245.61, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 38.42% since then. We note from Microsoft Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 22.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 24.93 million.

Microsoft Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 34 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 14 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended MSFT as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Microsoft Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $2.62 for the current quarter.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) trade information

Instantly MSFT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.99% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 6.06% year-to-date, but still down -1.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is 0.58% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 49.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.98 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $360.13, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -10.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MSFT is forecast to be at a low of $232 and a high of $600.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) estimates and forecasts

Microsoft Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 23.90 percent over the past six months and at a 18.55% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 6.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -0.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 30 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $56.43 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 31 analysts expect Microsoft Corporation to make $59.94 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 35.37%. Microsoft Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 18.67% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 16.30% per year for the next five years.

MSFT Dividends

Microsoft Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 23 and April 29. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.72 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.86. It is important to note, however, that the 0.72% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.06% of Microsoft Corporation shares, and 73.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.85%. Microsoft Corporation stock is held by 6,698 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.79% of the shares, which is about 653.25 million shares worth $222.46 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.22% or 536.25 million shares worth $182.61 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 231.88 million shares worth $78.97 billion, making up 3.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 177.03 million shares worth around $60.29 billion, which represents about 2.38% of the total shares outstanding.