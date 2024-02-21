Why Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2024

In the last trading session, 61.39 million shares of the Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) were traded, and its beta was 1.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $44.52, and it changed around $1.01 or 2.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $188.23B. INTC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $51.28, offering almost -15.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $24.73, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.45% since then. We note from Intel Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 37.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 42.32 million.

Instantly INTC has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -11.40% year-to-date, but still up 1.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) is -7.54% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 59.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.24 day(s).

Intel Corp. (INTC) estimates and forecasts

Intel Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 35.94 percent over the past six months and at a 32.38% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -8.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 450.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 92.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 29 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12.77 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 29 analysts expect Intel Corp. to make $13.59 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $11.04 billion and $12.95 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 15.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -38.29%. Intel Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 30.09% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 43.08% per year for the next five years.

INTC Dividends

Intel Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 29. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.12 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.50. It is important to note, however, that the 1.12% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.06% of Intel Corp. shares, and 68.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.39%. Intel Corp. stock is held by 3,468 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.06% of the shares, which is about 379.49 million shares worth $12.69 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.96% or 333.46 million shares worth $11.15 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 130.11 million shares worth $4.35 billion, making up 3.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 99.31 million shares worth around $3.32 billion, which represents about 2.37% of the total shares outstanding.