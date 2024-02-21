Why Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE: CDE) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2024

In the last trading session, 3.94 million shares of the Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) were traded, and its beta was 1.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.62, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.00B. CDE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.55, offering almost -73.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.66% since then. We note from Coeur Mining Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.45 million.

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) trade information

Instantly CDE has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -19.63% year-to-date, but still down -5.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) is 0.77% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.47 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.69 day(s).