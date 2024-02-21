Why Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE: CDE) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2024

In the last trading session, 3.94 million shares of the Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) were traded, and its beta was 1.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.62, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.00B. CDE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.55, offering almost -73.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.66% since then. We note from Coeur Mining Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.45 million.
Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) trade information
Instantly CDE has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -19.63% year-to-date, but still down -5.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) is 0.77% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.47 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.69 day(s).
Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) estimates and forecasts
Coeur Mining Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 3.56 percent over the past six months and at a 34.38% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -9.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 109.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.20%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $248.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 18.10%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -108.51%.
CDE Dividends
Coeur Mining Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 21.