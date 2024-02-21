Why Century Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IPSC) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2024

In today’s recent session, 4.11 million shares of the Century Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IPSC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.36, and it changed around -$0.25 or -5.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $261.20M. IPSC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.34, offering almost -22.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.28, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 70.64% since then. We note from Century Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 179.56K.
Century Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IPSC) trade information
Instantly IPSC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.32% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 31.47% year-to-date, but still down -1.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Century Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IPSC) is 5.94% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.45 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 79.48% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IPSC is forecast to be at a low of $14 and a high of $27.
Century Therapeutics Inc (IPSC) estimates and forecasts
Century Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 69.18 percent over the past six months and at a 7.49% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -3.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -11.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -26.50%, down from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.84 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Century Therapeutics Inc to make $1.74 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $521k and $1.31 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 253.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 32.80%.
Century Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IPSC)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 39.37% of Century Therapeutics Inc shares, and 48.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.57%. Century Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 91 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.65% of the shares, which is about 5.17 million shares worth $16.33 million.
Casdin Capital, LLC, with 5.36% or 3.21 million shares worth $10.13 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 1.18 million shares worth $2.92 million, making up 1.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund held roughly 0.76 million shares worth around $2.31 million, which represents about 1.27% of the total shares outstanding.