Why Century Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IPSC) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2024

In today’s recent session, 4.11 million shares of the Century Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IPSC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.36, and it changed around -$0.25 or -5.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $261.20M. IPSC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.34, offering almost -22.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.28, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 70.64% since then. We note from Century Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 179.56K.

Century Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IPSC) trade information

Instantly IPSC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.32% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 31.47% year-to-date, but still down -1.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Century Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IPSC) is 5.94% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.45 day(s).