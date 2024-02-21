Why Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2024

In the last trading session, 1.28 million shares of the Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) were traded, and its beta was 1.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.71, and it changed around $0.64 or 4.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.39B. GOOS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.65, offering almost -65.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.80, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.52% since then. We note from Canada Goose Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.52 million.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) trade information

Instantly GOOS has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.90% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 15.70% year-to-date, but still up 3.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) is 19.32% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.9 day(s).