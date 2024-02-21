Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: WVE): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1.07 million shares of the Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) were traded, and its beta was -1.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.11, and it changed around $0.2 or 5.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $489.13M. WVE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.94, offering almost -68.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.36% since then. We note from Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 792.04K.
Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) trade information
Instantly WVE has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -18.61% year-to-date, but still up 5.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) is -12.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.73 day(s).
Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) estimates and forecasts
Wave Life Sciences Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -3.97 percent over the past six months and at a 70.73% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 51.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2,750.60%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $19.86 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. to make $19.74 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.24 million and $32.33 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1,502.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -38.90%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.81%.
WVE Dividends
Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.
Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.29% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares, and 74.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.71%. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. stock is held by 159 institutions, with RA Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 17.38% of the shares, which is about 17.2 million shares worth $62.62 million.
M28 Capital Management LP, with 7.12% or 7.05 million shares worth $25.66 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 3.32 million shares worth $14.52 million, making up 3.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.26 million shares worth around $5.5 million, which represents about 1.28% of the total shares outstanding.