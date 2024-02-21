Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: WBD): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In today’s recent session, 3.82 million shares of the Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:WBD) have been traded, and its beta is 1.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.75, and it changed around -$0.14 or -1.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.78B. WBD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.34, offering almost -67.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.27, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.92% since then. We note from Warner Bros. Discovery Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 23.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 21.74 million.
Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:WBD) trade information
Instantly WBD has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.42% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -14.32% year-to-date, but still up 2.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:WBD) is -6.88% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 82.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.38 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 56.99% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WBD is forecast to be at a low of $10 and a high of $45.
Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD) estimates and forecasts
Warner Bros. Discovery Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -22.92 percent over the past six months and at a -365.22% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 91.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 43.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.60%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 20 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10.34 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Warner Bros. Discovery Inc to make $10.39 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $11.01 billion and $10.7 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -6.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -2.90%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -38.19%. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc earnings are expected to increase by 69.91% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.
Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:WBD)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.61% of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc shares, and 62.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.67%. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc stock is held by 1,613 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.18% of the shares, which is about 248.1 million shares worth $3.11 billion.
Blackrock Inc., with 6.39% or 155.77 million shares worth $1.95 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 68.25 million shares worth $855.79 million, making up 2.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 52.78 million shares worth around $661.89 million, which represents about 2.17% of the total shares outstanding.