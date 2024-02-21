Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: WBD): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In today’s recent session, 3.82 million shares of the Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:WBD) have been traded, and its beta is 1.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.75, and it changed around -$0.14 or -1.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.78B. WBD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.34, offering almost -67.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.27, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.92% since then. We note from Warner Bros. Discovery Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 23.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 21.74 million.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:WBD) trade information

Instantly WBD has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.42% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -14.32% year-to-date, but still up 2.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:WBD) is -6.88% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 82.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.38 day(s).