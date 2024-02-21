Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc’s (NASDAQ: WBA) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In today’s recent session, 4.79 million shares of the Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) have been traded, and its beta is 0.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.50, and it changed around -$0.81 or -3.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.55B. WBA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.58, offering almost -70.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.68, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 8.47% since then. We note from Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.61 million.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 3.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended WBA as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.77 for the current quarter.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) trade information

Instantly WBA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.61% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -17.64% year-to-date, but still down -0.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) is -4.68% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 34.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.8 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.5, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 50.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WBA is forecast to be at a low of $31 and a high of $57.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) estimates and forecasts

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -18.66 percent over the past six months and at a -18.59% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -8.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -33.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -16.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -3.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $33.21 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc to make $33.22 billion in revenue for the quarter ending May 2024.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc earnings are expected to increase by -18.20% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -4.77% per year for the next five years.

WBA Dividends

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 26 and April 01. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 7.86 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.69. It is important to note, however, that the 7.86% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.36% of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc shares, and 62.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.21%. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc stock is held by 1,411 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.76% of the shares, which is about 75.71 million shares worth $2.16 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.75% or 66.95 million shares worth $1.91 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 22.89 million shares worth $652.01 million, making up 2.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 17.05 million shares worth around $485.76 million, which represents about 1.97% of the total shares outstanding.