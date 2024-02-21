W & T Offshore Inc (NYSE: WTI): Would You Buy Today?

In the last trading session, 3.47 million shares of the W & T Offshore Inc (NYSE:WTI) were traded, and its beta was 1.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.08, and it changed around -$0.04 or -1.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $451.44M. WTI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.32, offering almost -105.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.21% since then. We note from W & T Offshore Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.76 million.

W & T Offshore Inc (NYSE:WTI) trade information

Instantly WTI has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -5.52% year-to-date, but still up 3.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, W & T Offshore Inc (NYSE:WTI) is 17.56% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.08 day(s).