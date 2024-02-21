W Stock Forecast 2024: Wayfair Inc Remains Weak With A Upside Of 41.54%

In the last trading session, 4.61 million shares of the Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) were traded, and its beta was 3.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $50.48, and it changed around -$1.53 or -2.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.95B. W currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $90.71, offering almost -79.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $29.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.54% since then. We note from Wayfair Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.27 million.

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) trade information

Instantly W has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.94% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -18.18% year-to-date, but still down -6.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) is -10.07% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.23 day(s).