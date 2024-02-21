W Stock Forecast 2024: Wayfair Inc Remains Weak With A Upside Of 41.54%

In the last trading session, 4.61 million shares of the Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) were traded, and its beta was 3.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $50.48, and it changed around -$1.53 or -2.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.95B. W currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $90.71, offering almost -79.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $29.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.54% since then. We note from Wayfair Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.27 million.
Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) trade information
Instantly W has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.94% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -18.18% year-to-date, but still down -6.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) is -10.07% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.23 day(s).
Wayfair Inc (W) estimates and forecasts
Wayfair Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -28.34 percent over the past six months and at a 83.66% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 23.90%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -34.91%. Wayfair Inc earnings are expected to increase by 84.94% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 43.20% per year for the next five years.
W Dividends
Wayfair Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 22.
Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.07% of Wayfair Inc shares, and 117.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 124.05%. Wayfair Inc stock is held by 479 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.44% of the shares, which is about 13.03 million shares worth $847.1 million.
Capital World Investors, with 11.84% or 10.68 million shares worth $694.58 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 6.96 million shares worth $452.61 million, making up 7.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 3.65 million shares worth around $237.21 million, which represents about 4.04% of the total shares outstanding.