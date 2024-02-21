Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) were traded, and its beta was 1.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.59, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $100.69M. VUZI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.06, offering almost -281.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.89% since then. We note from Vuzix Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 804.81K.
Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) trade information
Instantly VUZI has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -23.74% year-to-date, but still down -3.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) is -4.22% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 15.41 day(s).
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) estimates and forecasts
Vuzix Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -62.14 percent over the past six months and at a -3.13% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -0.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 11.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 18.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.50%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.14 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Vuzix Corporation to make $2.87 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.9 million and $4.19 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -26.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -31.50%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.91%. Vuzix Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 1.95% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.
VUZI Dividends
Vuzix Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.
Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.55% of Vuzix Corporation shares, and 40.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 44.19%. Vuzix Corporation stock is held by 160 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 9.86% of the shares, which is about 6.24 million shares worth $22.66 million.
Blackrock Inc., with 7.23% or 4.58 million shares worth $23.33 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 3.47 million shares worth $12.59 million, making up 5.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF held roughly 2.76 million shares worth around $10.04 million, which represents about 4.37% of the total shares outstanding.