Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) were traded, and its beta was 1.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.59, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $100.69M. VUZI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.06, offering almost -281.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.89% since then. We note from Vuzix Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 804.81K.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) trade information

Instantly VUZI has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -23.74% year-to-date, but still down -3.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) is -4.22% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 15.41 day(s).