Vizsla Silver Corp (AMEX: VZLA) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 0.89 million shares of the Vizsla Silver Corp (AMEX:VZLA) have been traded, and its beta is 2.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.10, and it changed around -$0.15 or -12.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $227.92M. VZLA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.68, offering almost -52.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.94, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.55% since then. We note from Vizsla Silver Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 380.11K.

Vizsla Silver Corp (AMEX:VZLA) trade information

Instantly VZLA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -12.02% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -12.02% year-to-date, but still down -14.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vizsla Silver Corp (AMEX:VZLA) is -13.40% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.19 day(s).