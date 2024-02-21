VIZIO Holding Corp (NYSE: VZIO): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 33.8 million shares of the VIZIO Holding Corp (NYSE:VZIO) were traded, and its beta was 1.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.08, and it changed around $1.55 or 16.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.19B. VZIO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.28, offering almost -1.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.5% since then. We note from VIZIO Holding Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 728.62K.

VIZIO Holding Corp (NYSE:VZIO) trade information

Instantly VZIO has showed a green trend with a performance of 16.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 43.90% year-to-date, but still up 41.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, VIZIO Holding Corp (NYSE:VZIO) is 56.94% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.74 day(s).