VIZIO Holding Corp (NYSE: VZIO): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 33.8 million shares of the VIZIO Holding Corp (NYSE:VZIO) were traded, and its beta was 1.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.08, and it changed around $1.55 or 16.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.19B. VZIO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.28, offering almost -1.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.5% since then. We note from VIZIO Holding Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 728.62K.
VIZIO Holding Corp (NYSE:VZIO) trade information
Instantly VZIO has showed a green trend with a performance of 16.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 43.90% year-to-date, but still up 41.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, VIZIO Holding Corp (NYSE:VZIO) is 56.94% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.74 day(s).
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
VIZIO Holding Corp (VZIO) estimates and forecasts
The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -9.90%, down from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $498.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect VIZIO Holding Corp to make $385.58 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $533.5 million and $356.7 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -6.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.10%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -8.78%.
VZIO Dividends
VIZIO Holding Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 27.
VIZIO Holding Corp (NYSE:VZIO)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 42.08% of VIZIO Holding Corp shares, and 40.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.45%. VIZIO Holding Corp stock is held by 184 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.90% of the shares, which is about 5.89 million shares worth $39.73 million.
Wellington Management Group, LLP, with 4.47% or 5.37 million shares worth $36.27 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd and American Century Small Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 2.17 million shares worth $12.45 million, making up 1.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Century Small Cap Value Fund held roughly 2.15 million shares worth around $14.48 million, which represents about 1.79% of the total shares outstanding.