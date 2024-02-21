Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In the last trading session, 0.89 million shares of the Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:VIR) were traded, and its beta was 0.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.23, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.38B. VIR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.17, offering almost -185.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.54% since then. We note from Vir Biotechnology Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.11 million.

Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:VIR) trade information

Instantly VIR has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 1.69% year-to-date, but still up 5.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:VIR) is 7.80% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.43 day(s).