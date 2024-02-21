Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In the last trading session, 0.89 million shares of the Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:VIR) were traded, and its beta was 0.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.23, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.38B. VIR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.17, offering almost -185.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.54% since then. We note from Vir Biotechnology Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.11 million.
Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:VIR) trade information
Instantly VIR has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 1.69% year-to-date, but still up 5.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:VIR) is 7.80% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.43 day(s).
Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR) estimates and forecasts
Vir Biotechnology Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.69 percent over the past six months and at a -224.28% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -32.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -4.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -95.10%, down from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12.15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Vir Biotechnology Inc to make $15.96 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $49.41 million and $50.1 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -75.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -68.10%.
Vir Biotechnology Inc earnings are expected to increase by -221.66% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 7.00% per year for the next five years.
VIR Dividends
Vir Biotechnology Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 22.
Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:VIR)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.29% of Vir Biotechnology Inc shares, and 76.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.35%. Vir Biotechnology Inc stock is held by 304 institutions, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.43% of the shares, which is about 16.68 million shares worth $409.26 million.
Blackrock Inc., with 10.41% or 13.97 million shares worth $342.81 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 5.8 million shares worth $54.36 million, making up 4.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.12 million shares worth around $76.59 million, which represents about 2.33% of the total shares outstanding.