Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VNDA) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 1.04 million shares of the Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VNDA) were traded, and its beta was 0.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.35, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $250.30M. VNDA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.10, offering almost -63.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.14% since then. We note from Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 990.72K.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VNDA) trade information

Instantly VNDA has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 3.08% year-to-date, but still up 0.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VNDA) is 18.85% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.25 day(s).