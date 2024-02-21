UROY Stock Forecast 2024: Uranium Royalty Corp Remains Weak With A Upside Of 33.46%

In the last trading session, 1.79 million shares of the Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY) were traded, and its beta was 1.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.72, and it changed around -$0.13 or -4.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $306.65M. UROY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.76, offering almost -38.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.46% since then. We note from Uranium Royalty Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.60 million.

Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY) trade information

Instantly UROY has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 0.74% year-to-date, but still down -10.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY) is -25.07% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.34 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.66 day(s).