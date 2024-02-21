Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX: UEC) In 2024: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In today’s recent session, 2.52 million shares of the Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.68, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.62B. UEC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.34, offering almost -24.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.30, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 65.57% since then. We note from Uranium Energy Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.39 million.

Uranium Energy Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended UEC as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Uranium Energy Corp is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC) trade information

Instantly UEC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.52% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 4.30% year-to-date, but still down -12.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC) is -12.52% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 36.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.98 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.13, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -8.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UEC is forecast to be at a low of $5.5 and a high of $6.75.

Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) estimates and forecasts

Uranium Energy Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 63.60 percent over the past six months and at a 700.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -66.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 166.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -50.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $16 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Uranium Energy Corp to make $21 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024.

Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.68% of Uranium Energy Corp shares, and 72.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.54%. Uranium Energy Corp stock is held by 345 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.91% of the shares, which is about 26.66 million shares worth $90.64 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 5.45% or 21.02 million shares worth $71.46 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 19.52 million shares worth $100.51 million, making up 5.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 11.43 million shares worth around $38.88 million, which represents about 2.96% of the total shares outstanding.