Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U) In 2024: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 2.61 million shares of the Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U) have been traded, and its beta is 2.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.81, and it changed around -$1.21 or -3.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.71B. U at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $50.08, offering almost -62.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.20, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 27.95% since then. We note from Unity Software Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.19 million.

Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U) trade information

Instantly U has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.78% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -24.65% year-to-date, but still down -6.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U) is -9.96% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 29.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.42 day(s).