Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 1.02 million shares of the Unisys Corp. (NYSE:UIS) were traded, and its beta was 1.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.80, and it changed around -$0.17 or -2.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $533.44M. UIS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.12, offering almost -4.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.67% since then. We note from Unisys Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 670.08K.
Unisys Corp. (NYSE:UIS) trade information
Instantly UIS has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 38.79% year-to-date, but still up 8.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Unisys Corp. (NYSE:UIS) is 16.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.34 day(s).
Unisys Corp. (UIS) estimates and forecasts
Unisys Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 109.68 percent over the past six months and at a -59.09% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.70%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.87%. Unisys Corp. earnings are expected to increase by -73.03% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 9.00% per year for the next five years.
UIS Dividends
Unisys Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 21.
Unisys Corp. (NYSE:UIS)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.41% of Unisys Corp. shares, and 89.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.79%. Unisys Corp. stock is held by 209 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.65% of the shares, which is about 5.91 million shares worth $23.52 million.
Blackrock Inc., with 8.16% or 5.57 million shares worth $22.17 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 2.14 million shares worth $8.61 million, making up 3.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.94 million shares worth around $7.7 million, which represents about 2.83% of the total shares outstanding.