Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 1.02 million shares of the Unisys Corp. (NYSE:UIS) were traded, and its beta was 1.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.80, and it changed around -$0.17 or -2.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $533.44M. UIS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.12, offering almost -4.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.67% since then. We note from Unisys Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 670.08K.

Unisys Corp. (NYSE:UIS) trade information

Instantly UIS has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 38.79% year-to-date, but still up 8.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Unisys Corp. (NYSE:UIS) is 16.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.34 day(s).