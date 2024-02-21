uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In the last trading session, 1.03 million shares of the uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) were traded, and its beta was 0.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.25, and it changed around $0.4 or 6.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $298.81M. QURE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.48, offering almost -259.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.96% since then. We note from uniQure N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.10 million.

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) trade information

Instantly QURE has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -7.68% year-to-date, but still up 5.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) is 12.61% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.81 day(s).