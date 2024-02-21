Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In today’s recent session, 3.09 million shares of the Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) have been traded, and its beta is 1.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $77.17, and it changed around $0.57 or 0.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $160.23B. UBER at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $81.86, offering almost -6.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $29.22, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 62.14% since then. We note from Uber Technologies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 32.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 31.91 million.

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) trade information

Instantly UBER has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.74% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 25.33% year-to-date, but still up 11.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) is 19.54% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 60.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.74 day(s).