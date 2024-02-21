Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) Shares Might Go Down -40.98% This Year

In the last trading session, 17.09 million shares of the Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) were traded, and its beta was 2.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.80, and it changed around -$0.12 or -6.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.34B. TLRY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.40, offering almost -88.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.67% since then. We note from Tilray Brands Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 19.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 21.63 million.

Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) trade information

Instantly TLRY has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -21.74% year-to-date, but still down -4.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) is -10.00% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 111.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.44 day(s).