Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ: REAL) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.99 million shares of the Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) were traded, and its beta was 2.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.78, and it changed around -$0.04 or -2.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $183.96M. REAL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.94, offering almost -65.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.82% since then. We note from Therealreal Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.28 million.

Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) trade information

Instantly REAL has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -11.44% year-to-date, but still down -8.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) is -3.26% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.33 day(s).