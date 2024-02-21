Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 104.16 million shares of the Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) were traded, and its beta was 2.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $193.76, and it changed around -$6.19 or -3.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $617.08B. TSLA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $299.29, offering almost -54.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $152.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.36% since then. We note from Tesla Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 103.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 112.37 million.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) trade information

Instantly TSLA has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -22.02% year-to-date, but still up 2.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) is -8.69% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 90.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.81 day(s).