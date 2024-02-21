Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 1.77 million shares of the Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME) have been traded, and its beta is 0.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.09, and it changed around $0.17 or 1.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.02B. TME at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.69, offering almost -5.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.70, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 43.51% since then. We note from Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.54 million.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME) trade information
Instantly TME has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.71% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 11.99% year-to-date, but still up 4.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME) is 19.83% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.9 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.46, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 25.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TME is forecast to be at a low of $5.1 and a high of $24.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) estimates and forecasts
Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 55.23 percent over the past six months and at a 20.93% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 29.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 7.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 8.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -5.30%, down from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $930.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR to make $884.65 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.06 billion and $980.64 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -12.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -9.80%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.20%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR earnings are expected to increase by 45.07% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 2.30% per year for the next five years.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR shares, and 50.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.35%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR stock is held by 426 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 4.81% of the shares, which is about 41.27 million shares worth $411.44 million.
Baillie Gifford and Company, with 3.12% or 26.75 million shares worth $266.65 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 21.82 million shares worth $217.53 million, making up 2.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 8.53 million shares worth around $85.03 million, which represents about 0.99% of the total shares outstanding.