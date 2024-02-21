Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 1.77 million shares of the Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME) have been traded, and its beta is 0.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.09, and it changed around $0.17 or 1.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.02B. TME at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.69, offering almost -5.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.70, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 43.51% since then. We note from Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.54 million.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME) trade information

Instantly TME has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.71% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 11.99% year-to-date, but still up 4.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME) is 19.83% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.9 day(s).