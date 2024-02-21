Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In today’s recent session, 13.07 million shares of the Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.48, and it changed around -$5.01 or -24.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.56B. TDOC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.41, offering almost -96.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.02, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 2.97% since then. We note from Teladoc Health Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.01 million.

Teladoc Health Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.65. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended TDOC as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Teladoc Health Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.43 for the current quarter.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) trade information

Instantly TDOC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -24.46% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -28.18% year-to-date, but still down -22.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) is -26.09% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $58.61, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 73.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TDOC is forecast to be at a low of $25 and a high of $150.

Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) estimates and forecasts

Teladoc Health Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -33.26 percent over the past six months and at a 2.24% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -2.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 10.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $670.05 million in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Teladoc Health Inc to make $689.89 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $618.31 million and $649.19 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.30%.

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.69% of Teladoc Health Inc shares, and 76.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.09%. Teladoc Health Inc stock is held by 601 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 12.31% of the shares, which is about 20.31 million shares worth $377.6 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 10.50% or 17.31 million shares worth $438.38 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 11.8 million shares worth $219.33 million, making up 7.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.1 million shares worth around $129.08 million, which represents about 3.09% of the total shares outstanding.