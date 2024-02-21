Stock Performance And Outlook Of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB)

In the last trading session, 29.52 million shares of the Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) were traded, and its beta was 0.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.49, and it changed around -$0.04 or -1.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.47B. GRAB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.92, offering almost -12.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.07% since then. We note from Grab Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 26.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.56 million.
Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) trade information
Instantly GRAB has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 3.56% year-to-date, but still up 4.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) is 16.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 71.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.34 day(s).
Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) estimates and forecasts
Grab Holdings Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 7.72 percent over the past six months and at a 70.45% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 90.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 83.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 63.70%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $628.98 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Grab Holdings Limited to make $624.61 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $502 million and $525 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 25.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.00%.
GRAB Dividends
Grab Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 22.
Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.09% of Grab Holdings Limited shares, and 54.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.85%. Grab Holdings Limited stock is held by 487 institutions, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 18.98% of the shares, which is about 709.27 million shares worth $2.43 billion.
Morgan Stanley, with 7.72% or 288.42 million shares worth $989.28 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Europacific Growth Fund and New World Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 70.87 million shares worth $243.08 million, making up 1.90% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held roughly 52.03 million shares worth around $199.29 million, which represents about 1.39% of the total shares outstanding.