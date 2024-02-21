Stock Performance And Outlook Of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB)

In the last trading session, 29.52 million shares of the Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) were traded, and its beta was 0.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.49, and it changed around -$0.04 or -1.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.47B. GRAB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.92, offering almost -12.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.07% since then. We note from Grab Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 26.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.56 million.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) trade information

Instantly GRAB has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 3.56% year-to-date, but still up 4.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) is 16.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 71.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.34 day(s).