Stock Performance And Outlook Of AdaptHealth Corp (NASDAQ: AHCO)

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the AdaptHealth Corp (NASDAQ:AHCO) were traded, and its beta was 0.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.24, and it changed around -$0.25 or -3.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $987.46M. AHCO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.94, offering almost -216.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.02% since then. We note from AdaptHealth Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13 million.

AdaptHealth Corp (NASDAQ:AHCO) trade information

Instantly AHCO has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.34% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -0.69% year-to-date, but still down -4.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, AdaptHealth Corp (NASDAQ:AHCO) is 5.39% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.43 day(s).