Stock Performance And Outlook Of AdaptHealth Corp (NASDAQ: AHCO)

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the AdaptHealth Corp (NASDAQ:AHCO) were traded, and its beta was 0.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.24, and it changed around -$0.25 or -3.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $987.46M. AHCO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.94, offering almost -216.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.02% since then. We note from AdaptHealth Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13 million.
AdaptHealth Corp (NASDAQ:AHCO) trade information
Instantly AHCO has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.34% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -0.69% year-to-date, but still down -4.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, AdaptHealth Corp (NASDAQ:AHCO) is 5.39% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.43 day(s).
AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO) estimates and forecasts
AdaptHealth Corp share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -37.21 percent over the past six months and at a -867.86% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 19.20%.
AdaptHealth Corp earnings are expected to increase by 12.69% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 23.95% per year for the next five years.
AHCO Dividends
AdaptHealth Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.
AdaptHealth Corp (NASDAQ:AHCO)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.75% of AdaptHealth Corp shares, and 84.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.76%. AdaptHealth Corp stock is held by 272 institutions, with OEP Capital Advisors, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.15% of the shares, which is about 13.82 million shares worth $168.17 million.
Blackrock Inc., with 8.52% or 11.6 million shares worth $141.17 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 5.52 million shares worth $50.21 million, making up 4.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Value Fund held roughly 2.51 million shares worth around $29.9 million, which represents about 1.84% of the total shares outstanding.