Sigma Lithium Corporation’s (SGML): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 1.8 million shares of the Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.80, and it changed around -$2.05 or -13.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.40B. SGML currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $43.18, offering almost -237.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.48, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.5% since then. We note from Sigma Lithium Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.36 million.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) trade information

Instantly SGML has showed a red trend with a performance of -13.80% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -59.40% year-to-date, but still down -14.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) is -46.69% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.73 day(s).