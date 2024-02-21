Senseonics Holdings Inc (AMEX: SENS) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 4.19 million shares of the Senseonics Holdings Inc (AMEX:SENS) were traded, and its beta was 0.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.68, and it changed around -$0.04 or -6.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $358.70M. SENS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.13, offering almost -66.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.35% since then. We note from Senseonics Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.48 million.

Senseonics Holdings Inc (AMEX:SENS) trade information

Instantly SENS has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 19.10% year-to-date, but still up 16.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Senseonics Holdings Inc (AMEX:SENS) is 30.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 44.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 21.97 day(s).