Senseonics Holdings Inc (AMEX: SENS) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 4.19 million shares of the Senseonics Holdings Inc (AMEX:SENS) were traded, and its beta was 0.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.68, and it changed around -$0.04 or -6.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $358.70M. SENS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.13, offering almost -66.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.35% since then. We note from Senseonics Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.48 million.
Senseonics Holdings Inc (AMEX:SENS) trade information
Instantly SENS has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 19.10% year-to-date, but still up 16.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Senseonics Holdings Inc (AMEX:SENS) is 30.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 44.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 21.97 day(s).
Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS) estimates and forecasts
Senseonics Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 28.11 percent over the past six months and at a -9.09% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.10%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.61%.
SENS Dividends
Senseonics Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 29.
Senseonics Holdings Inc (AMEX:SENS)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.36% of Senseonics Holdings Inc shares, and 12.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.37%. Senseonics Holdings Inc stock is held by 157 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.18% of the shares, which is about 22.06 million shares worth $16.83 million.
Blackrock Inc., with 1.95% or 10.28 million shares worth $7.84 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 12.95 million shares worth $9.88 million, making up 2.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 6.85 million shares worth around $5.22 million, which represents about 1.30% of the total shares outstanding.