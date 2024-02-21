Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE: RSI): Would You Buy Today?

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE:RSI) were traded, and its beta was 1.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.60, and it changed around -$0.34 or -5.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $401.07M. RSI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.01, offering almost -7.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.54% since then. We note from Rush Street Interactive Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 791.82K.
Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE:RSI) trade information
Instantly RSI has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 24.72% year-to-date, but still down -4.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE:RSI) is 11.78% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.65 day(s).
Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI) estimates and forecasts
Rush Street Interactive Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 39.30 percent over the past six months and at a 67.92% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 24.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 72.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 37.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.10%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $178.56 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Rush Street Interactive Inc to make $180.69 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $165.53 million and $162.36 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.30%.
RSI Dividends
Rush Street Interactive Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.
Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE:RSI)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.87% of Rush Street Interactive Inc shares, and 77.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.86%. Rush Street Interactive Inc stock is held by 149 institutions, with HG Vora Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.68% of the shares, which is about 6.0 million shares worth $18.72 million.
Canyon Capital Advisors LLC, with 8.30% or 5.74 million shares worth $17.89 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.57 million shares worth $4.91 million, making up 2.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.56 million shares worth around $4.88 million, which represents about 2.26% of the total shares outstanding.