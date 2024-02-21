Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE: RSI): Would You Buy Today?

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE:RSI) were traded, and its beta was 1.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.60, and it changed around -$0.34 or -5.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $401.07M. RSI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.01, offering almost -7.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.54% since then. We note from Rush Street Interactive Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 791.82K.

Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE:RSI) trade information

Instantly RSI has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 24.72% year-to-date, but still down -4.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE:RSI) is 11.78% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.65 day(s).