Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ: RKLB): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 7.45 million shares of the Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB) were traded, and its beta was 1.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.83, and it changed around -$0.06 or -1.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.35B. RKLB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.05, offering almost -66.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.05% since then. We note from Rocket Lab USA Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.37 million.

Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB) trade information

Instantly RKLB has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -12.66% year-to-date, but still up 2.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB) is -0.62% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.35 day(s).