Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ: RKLB): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 7.45 million shares of the Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB) were traded, and its beta was 1.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.83, and it changed around -$0.06 or -1.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.35B. RKLB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.05, offering almost -66.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.05% since then. We note from Rocket Lab USA Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.37 million.
Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB) trade information
Instantly RKLB has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -12.66% year-to-date, but still up 2.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB) is -0.62% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.35 day(s).
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Rocket Lab USA Inc (RKLB) estimates and forecasts
Rocket Lab USA Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -17.58 percent over the past six months and at a -20.69% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.10%.
RKLB Dividends
Rocket Lab USA Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 27.
Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.88% of Rocket Lab USA Inc shares, and 54.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.55%. Rocket Lab USA Inc stock is held by 286 institutions, with VK Services, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 15.47% of the shares, which is about 74.75 million shares worth $448.52 million.
Deer Management Co. LLC, with 10.11% or 48.88 million shares worth $293.29 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 8.06 million shares worth $48.35 million, making up 1.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF held roughly 7.61 million shares worth around $47.99 million, which represents about 1.57% of the total shares outstanding.