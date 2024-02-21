Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In today’s recent session, 3.4 million shares of the Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) have been traded, and its beta is 1.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.58, and it changed around -$0.51 or -3.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.76B. HOOD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.35, offering almost -5.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.91, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 41.75% since then. We note from Robinhood Markets Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 24.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.60 million.

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) trade information

Instantly HOOD has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.62% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 6.59% year-to-date, but still up 14.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) is 23.57% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 31.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.31 day(s).