RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE: RLX): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In the last trading session, 4.17 million shares of the RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) were traded, and its beta was 0.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.04, and it changed around -$0.03 or -1.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.05B. RLX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.00, offering almost -47.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.39, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.86% since then. We note from RLX Technology Inc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.50 million.

RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) trade information

Instantly RLX has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 2.00% year-to-date, but still up 4.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) is 11.48% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 52.47 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.88 day(s).