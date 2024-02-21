Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 26.87 million shares of the Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) were traded, and its beta was 2.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.89, and it changed around -$0.41 or -2.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.19B. RIVN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.06, offering almost -76.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.68, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.49% since then. We note from Rivian Automotive Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 33.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 33.29 million.

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) trade information

Instantly RIVN has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -32.27% year-to-date, but still down -2.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) is 2.65% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 101.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.2 day(s).