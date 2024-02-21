Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 26.87 million shares of the Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) were traded, and its beta was 2.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.89, and it changed around -$0.41 or -2.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.19B. RIVN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.06, offering almost -76.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.68, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.49% since then. We note from Rivian Automotive Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 33.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 33.29 million.
Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) trade information
Instantly RIVN has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -32.27% year-to-date, but still down -2.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) is 2.65% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 101.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.2 day(s).
Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) estimates and forecasts
Rivian Automotive Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -23.53 percent over the past six months and at a 20.82% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.00%.
RIVN Dividends
Rivian Automotive Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 21.
Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.53% of Rivian Automotive Inc shares, and 52.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.23%. Rivian Automotive Inc stock is held by 934 institutions, with Amazon.com, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 16.70% of the shares, which is about 158.36 million shares worth $3.85 billion.
Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 7.73% or 73.29 million shares worth $1.22 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 27.44 million shares worth $457.15 million, making up 2.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 22.04 million shares worth around $367.24 million, which represents about 2.32% of the total shares outstanding.