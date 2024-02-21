Risk-Taking Investors May Find Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: VOR) Worth A Gamble.

In the last trading session, 1.03 million shares of the Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:VOR) were traded, and its beta was -0.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.07, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $140.37M. VOR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.18, offering almost -198.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.74% since then. We note from Vor Biopharma Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 187.43K.
Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:VOR) trade information
Instantly VOR has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -8.00% year-to-date, but still down -7.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:VOR) is -8.61% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 18.34 day(s).
Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR) estimates and forecasts
Vor Biopharma Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -29.35 percent over the past six months and at a 18.88% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 3.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -11.60% in the next quarter.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -113.63%.
VOR Dividends
Vor Biopharma Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 21 and March 25.
Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:VOR)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.03% of Vor Biopharma Inc shares, and 88.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.89%. Vor Biopharma Inc stock is held by 92 institutions, with RA Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 33.68% of the shares, which is about 22.75 million shares worth $70.29 million.
FMR, LLC, with 11.38% or 7.69 million shares worth $23.76 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 1.44 million shares worth $3.6 million, making up 2.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 1.11 million shares worth around $2.79 million, which represents about 1.65% of the total shares outstanding.