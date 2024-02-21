Risk-Taking Investors May Find Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: VOR) Worth A Gamble.

In the last trading session, 1.03 million shares of the Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:VOR) were traded, and its beta was -0.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.07, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $140.37M. VOR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.18, offering almost -198.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.74% since then. We note from Vor Biopharma Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 187.43K.

Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:VOR) trade information

Instantly VOR has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -8.00% year-to-date, but still down -7.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:VOR) is -8.61% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 18.34 day(s).