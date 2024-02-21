Risk-Taking Investors May Find Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ: CLOV) Worth A Gamble.

In today’s recent session, 2.95 million shares of the Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ:CLOV) have been traded, and its beta is 1.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.95, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $462.58M. CLOV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.63, offering almost -71.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.71, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.26% since then. We note from Clover Health Investments Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.46 million.

Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ:CLOV) trade information

Instantly CLOV has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.79% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -0.37% year-to-date, but still down -1.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ:CLOV) is 0.39% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 27.68 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.43 day(s).